PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,416 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PayPal were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after purchasing an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

