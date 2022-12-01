Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 46.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 46.9% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.56. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

