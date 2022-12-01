PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $606,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after buying an additional 1,228,034 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 50.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,492,000 after buying an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $9,235,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.86 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.38.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

