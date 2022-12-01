PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 54 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $196.66 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $688.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average of $241.24.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.