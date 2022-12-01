PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

