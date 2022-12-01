PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $329.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $572.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

