PAX Financial Group LLC Has $712,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after buying an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,877,000 after buying an additional 302,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

