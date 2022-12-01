PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $216,000. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $262,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

