PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FOX Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of FOXA opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
