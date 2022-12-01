PAX Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in FOX by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FOXA opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.