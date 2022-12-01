PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 541 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.22 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

