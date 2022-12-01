PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Up 4.1% This Week

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $14.91 million and $571,060.77 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

