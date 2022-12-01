Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 29.3% in November

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PANDY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC lowered Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $757.50.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,942. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.