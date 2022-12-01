Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.84. 628,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 37,533,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 269,341 shares of company stock worth $1,941,056 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 164,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,657,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

