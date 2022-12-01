PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Up 933.3% in November

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 933.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.

PageGroup Stock Performance

MPGPF remained flat at $5.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

