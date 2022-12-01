Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $423.45

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.45 ($5.07) and traded as low as GBX 368 ($4.40). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.43), with a volume of 120,413 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,020 ($12.20) to GBX 1,110 ($13.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The company has a market cap of £390.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 423.14.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Catherine Moukheibir bought 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £28,244.70 ($33,789.57).

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

