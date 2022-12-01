Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

OTTR opened at $59.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,110,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth $4,936,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth $4,741,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

