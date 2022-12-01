Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.71. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $754,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Orion Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,447,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Orion Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

