OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, an increase of 889.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,269,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLN traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 362,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,341. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. OriginClear has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative return on equity of 84.04% and a negative net margin of 282.97%.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

