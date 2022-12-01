Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $10.16. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 15,162 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Origin Agritech Stock Up 7.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Agritech (SEED)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.