Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.24 and traded as high as $10.16. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 15,162 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Origin Agritech by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

