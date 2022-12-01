Orbler Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.22 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $15.85 or 0.00093523 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $2.21 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,100.54 or 0.06495181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00504654 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.65 or 0.30695422 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

