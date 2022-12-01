Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $350,439.45

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0903 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $56.24 million and approximately $350,439.45 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 957,500,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,015,234 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

