Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.60

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.60 ($9.90) and traded as high as €9.96 ($10.27). Orange shares last traded at €9.88 ($10.19), with a volume of 7,611,797 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.98) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.32.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.