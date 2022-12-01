Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.60

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.60 ($9.90) and traded as high as €9.96 ($10.27). Orange shares last traded at €9.88 ($10.19), with a volume of 7,611,797 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.98) target price on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Orange Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.32.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
