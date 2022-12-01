OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 5,744 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 401,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

