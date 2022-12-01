OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 5,744 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 5,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 401,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
