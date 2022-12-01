Oppenheimer Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Up 2.4 %

SPLK stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

About Splunk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Splunk by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 699,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.