Oppenheimer Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.
Splunk Trading Up 2.4 %
SPLK stock opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43.
About Splunk
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
