Oppenheimer Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $185.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $160.25 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

