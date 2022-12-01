Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million-$216.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.74 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $382.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.