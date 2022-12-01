OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.8%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 352,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OneSpan Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpan

OneSpan Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneSpan by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 157,736 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 12.0% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after buying an additional 342,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after buying an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 7.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,492,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after buying an additional 104,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

