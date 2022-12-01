OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 5.8%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 1,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 352,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
OneSpan Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $525.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.78.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
