ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGS. Mizuho decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE OGS traded down $14.67 on Thursday, hitting $72.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,368. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

