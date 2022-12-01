Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.11.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

