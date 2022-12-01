Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann Sells 1,793 Shares of Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $92,267.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,734.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Omnicell Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Omnicell Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,502,000 after purchasing an additional 212,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

