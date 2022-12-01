Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Old Republic International has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

