Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Vertical Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.76. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

