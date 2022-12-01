Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $488-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.71 million. Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.21.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,692,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,360. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $69,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,625,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,535,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

