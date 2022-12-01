Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $80.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 target price on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Okta from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Okta from $94.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $244.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

