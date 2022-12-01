OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €34.35 ($35.41) and last traded at €34.40 ($35.46). 570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.95 ($36.03).

OHB Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.30 and its 200-day moving average is €32.77. The firm has a market cap of $603.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services.

