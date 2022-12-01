OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of OFS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. OFS Capital has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OFS Capital by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

