Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Down 0.2%

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.16 and last traded at C$10.19. 273,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 474,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OBE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Obsidian Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$840.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 3.9800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,413.05. In other Obsidian Energy news, Director Stephen Loukas purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,392.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 812,810 shares in the company, valued at C$6,825,897.10. Also, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$47,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,987 shares in the company, valued at C$224,413.05. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,618 over the last 90 days.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

