NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by McDonough Capital Management Inc

McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.7% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 23,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,854,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,831,000 after buying an additional 304,187 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 258.0% in the second quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,281,000 after buying an additional 16,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $334.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

