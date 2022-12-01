NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$15.52 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,113,424.53. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.63, for a total value of C$159,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,275,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,816,566.56. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.99, for a total value of C$109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,247 shares in the company, valued at C$9,113,424.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,675.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NVA stock opened at C$13.80 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.