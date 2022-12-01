Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Short Interest Down 30.5% in November

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 129,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,354. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $16.41.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

