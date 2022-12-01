Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 634.5% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE NMS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

