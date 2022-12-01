Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.24. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 687,167 shares traded.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3,922.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 803,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

