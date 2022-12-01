Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.28

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.24. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 687,167 shares traded.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
