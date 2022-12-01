Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $33.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Nutanix Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.59. 101,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $255,623.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,784.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Nutanix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,016,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 0.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

