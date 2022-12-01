Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Bank of America from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Nutanix Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,580,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nutanix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nutanix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

