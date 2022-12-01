NULS (NULS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.05 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. NULS has a market capitalization of $19.05 million and $1.22 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00506447 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,217.05 or 0.30804496 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

