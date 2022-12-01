Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) is Lakeside Advisors INC.’s 7th Largest Position

Lakeside Advisors INC. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Nucor comprises about 3.9% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 972,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.8% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,503. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

