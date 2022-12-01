NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Citigroup

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NuCana stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. NuCana has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

NuCana ( NASDAQ:NCNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NuCana by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

