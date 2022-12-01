Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,109 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,148.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.1% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.14.

NVO stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.47. 24,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

