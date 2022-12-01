NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NovelStem International Price Performance
OTCMKTS NSTM remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. NovelStem International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About NovelStem International
