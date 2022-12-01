NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NSTM remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. NovelStem International has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018.

