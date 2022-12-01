NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $6.05. Approximately 51,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,531,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

NG has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $50,402.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $122,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,295 shares in the company, valued at $45,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,457 shares of company stock valued at $899,337 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 73.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,085 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 73.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,102,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

